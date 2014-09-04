LONDON British car sales rose 9.4 percent in August compared with the same month a year ago but are likely to level off in the next few months, a industry group said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said total new car registrations reached 72,163 last month.

In 2014 so far, registrations have risen by just over 10 percent.

"The UK's performance in the context of Europe is particularly impressive, with growth consistently ahead of the rest of the EU for the past two years," said Mike Hawes, SMMT's chief executive.

"As the UK market starts to find its natural level, we expect to see the growth level off during coming months."

