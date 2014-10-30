Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said on Thursday it repaid 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to the government during the six months to the end of September.
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new business, said it had now returned 12 billion pounds to the government. It owned 48.7 billion pounds when it was created in October 2010.
UKAR, Britain's seventh-largest mortgage lender, is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, which were nationalized during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.
(1 US dollar = 0.6257 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of Saudi Arabia's reforms, left on Monday for Washington to meet President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the world's top oil exporter as an investment destination.