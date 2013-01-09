Nominations for the top British movie awards, the BAFTAs, were announced on Wednesday, with "Lincoln" leading the field with 10, one ahead of "Les Miserables" and "Life of Pi".

Following is a list of nominees for the main categories.

The winners of the awards, formally called the EE British Academy Film Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 10.

BEST FILM

- Argo; Les Miserables; Life of Pi; Lincoln; Zero Dark Thirty

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

- Anna Karenina; The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; Les Miserables; Seven Psychopaths; Skyfall

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

- Amour; Headhunters; The Hunt; Rust and Bone; Untouchable

DOCUMENTARY

- The Imposter; Marley; McCullin; Searching for Sugar Man; West of Memphis

ANIMATED FILM

- Brave; Frankenweenie; Paranorman

DIRECTOR

- Amour/Michael Haneke; Argo/Ben Affleck; Django Unchained/Quentin Tarantino; Life of Pi/Ang Lee; Zero Dark Thirty/Kathryn Bigelow

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

- Amour/Michael Haneke; Django Unchained/Quentin Tarantino; The Master/Paul Thomas Anderson; Moonrise Kingdom/Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola; Zero Dark Thirty/Mark Boal

LEADING ACTOR

- Ben Affleck/Argo; Bradley Cooper/Silver Linings Playbook; Daniel Day-Lewis/Lincoln; Hugh Jackman/Les Miserables; Joaquin Phoenix/The Master

LEADING ACTRESS

- Emmanuelle Riva/Amour; Helen Mirren/Hitchcock; Jennifer Lawrence/Silver Linings Playbook; Jessica Chastain/Zero Dark Thirty; Marion Cotillard/Rust and Bone

SUPPORTING ACTOR

- Alan Arkin/Argo; Christoph Waltz/Django Unchained; Javier Bardem/Skyfall; Philip Seymour Hoffman/The Master; Tommy Lee Jones/Lincoln

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

- Amy Adams/The Master; Anne Hathaway/Les Miserables; Helen Hunt/The Sessions; Judi Dench/Skyfall; Sally Field/Lincoln.

