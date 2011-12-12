LONDON Since the credit crunch of 2008, British banks have been accumulating equity stakes in hundreds of ailing companies they had lent to.

It's a trend that looks set to end, with disastrous consequences for many businesses.

With economic conditions worsening across the euro zone, banks are pulling back their support from struggling companies, putting many more at risk of administration and leaving lenders themselves facing hefty losses on loans.

"They would rather put the businesses into administration and get back what they can. One year ago they might have taken a punt on the equity," said Paul Daccus, principal at private equity group Sun European Partners.

The forced sale of Luminar, the former London-listed night clubs group, is a sign of the mood.

The owner of the Oceana and Lava & Ignite clubs was put into administration in October, when its lenders Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) cut credit lines. A sale last week will lead to them only recovering a fraction of their loans.

Some at the banks argue their approach to handling distressed companies hasn't changed, it's just the economic conditions that are gloomier.

"If we can see a route back to value we will always back ourselves to do that. That hasn't changed. What has changed is that we are in a very uncertain business environment which makes forecasting with any accuracy extremely difficult," said Graham Rusling, head of credit risk and business support at Barclays Corporate.

With the path to recovery looking longer and trickier to read, banks run the risk of holding companies for longer.

Higher costs for holding equity that will come under Basel III regulations are also acting as a severe disincentive for banks to take control, or to plough more money into the companies they already hold.

HOLDING THE KEYS

It all strengthens the argument for banks getting out earlier if they can.

The number of equity stakes lenders hold has ballooned since the early days of the credit crisis, with many lenders beefing up their so-called "workout teams" to handle distressed deals.

They now control a swathe of mid-sized companies across Britain, including window maker Anglian and retailer Garden Centre Group.

RBS, 83 percent owned by British taxpayers, holds equity stakes in some 300 companies. That's nearly three times the number owned by British private equity firm 3i Group (III.L).

Barclays has a much more modest 30 or so equity positions -- a similar number to Bridgepoint BRDG.UL.

Neither bank lists these equity stakes and the precise details remain private.

Some say banks are too bureaucratic to take tough decisions about restructuring companies. And with their teams already swamped they are not able to take on more businesses.

"Banks are not natural owners of companies," said Matthias Allgaier, managing director at HIG Capital, who already sees an increased flow of new deals from banks.

"The requirement of new money makes a lot of banks very hesitant and they would rather cut their losses and sell the company than put in equity," Allgaier said.

Despite resistance from many lenders to taking equity, some point to successes.

"Banks are not commercially inclined to get involved in equity. But if you convert enough debt, and provided the business is right, you will get a faster recovery of your money," said Derek Sach, head of RBS's global restructuring group.

When CVC's CVC.UL suitcase maker Samsonite (1910.HK) got into trouble, RBS swapped debt for equity and ended up with a 30 percent stake. The company floated earlier this year in Hong Kong and RBS got back much of its money, and could still recoup it all if remaining shares trade well.

But a looming wall of maturing private equity loans adds to fears that banks face of a wave of distressed companies and many more tough decisions.

Some $360 billion of European private equity loans mature between 2012 and 2016, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC/DataPoint.

"A wave of restructurings in 2012 becomes an increasing probability as each day goes by," said RBS's Sach. "The uncertainty of resolving the euro zone crisis just spills over into everybody's business life and confidence seems to be at a low level."

