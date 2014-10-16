LONDON There may be too many banks in continental Europe and authorities should make it easier for weak banks to be shut or to exit the industry, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

"Banks have to complete the restructuring of business models to the new regulatory and business realities. Supervisors can facilitate the process," Jose Vinals, director of monetary and capital markets at the IMF, said at the British Bankers' Association annual conference.

"In those cases where there are banks that need to exit because the field is too crowded, I'm thinking of continental Europe, then supervisors and authorities ... need to facilitate the exit of those institutions, because those banks should not be there," Vinals said.

The outcome of a stress test on banks in the European Union will be published on Oct. 26 and some lenders are likely to fail and need to find more capital.

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said regulators were more intrusive than before the crisis and it was relevant for them to assess banks' business models. "I think it is within the ambit of supervision to say we want to see their business model works and if not (to ask), 'what do you propose to do about it?'."

