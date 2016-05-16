LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday that lenders could further improve consumers' ability to make better choices about mortgage deals.

The watchdog has assessed how mortgage firms have implemented new lending rules, which require tougher checks by lenders on the ability of borrowers to pay back a loan.

The regulator's review comes as the British government faces pressure over a housing shortage in the capital and as rising prices put home ownership out of the reach of many people.

As part of its Responsible Lending Review, the FCA said that responsible lending rules have been consistently applied but there's scope for improvement on mortgage competition.

It added that some firms could improve the way they assess and record their lending decisions and could be more "proactive and consistent" in making exceptions to the responsible lending rules for existing customers.

The rules were introduced in 2014 after the FCA reviewed Britain's 1.3 trillion pound ($1.87 trillion) mortgage market.

The watchdog also urged firms to continue developing a range of products that can meet the needs of older consumers who represent an increasing proportion of the British population.

