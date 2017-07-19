BBC stars will gain from radical pay transparency

FILE PHOTO: The main entrance to the BBC headquarters and studios is seen in Portland Place, London, Britain, July 16, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BBC stars will be the main winners from radical pay transparency. The British public broadcaster has bowed to government pressure by naming the 96 presenters and journalists who earned more than 150,000 pounds ($195,000) in the last financial year. As with chief executives of public companies, disclosing compensation will probably just enable them to demand more.

The BBC's reluctant disclosure on Wednesday showed three things. First, valuing TV talent looks like guesswork. Chris Evans earned more than 2.2 million pounds for presenting Top Gear but left the car show following disappointing reviews. Graham Norton, who hosts a successful comedy chat show, took home less than half that amount.

Second, the BBC doesn’t spend much on stars. The 28.6 million pounds pocketed by its highest earners was less than 3 percent of the institution’s total wage bill. Dispensing with their services would have made almost no difference to the funding of the broadcaster, which collected 3.8 billion pounds in licence fees from UK households last year. Finally, men do better than women: only a third of the BBC’s best-paid stars are female; the top seven are male.

If the government’s objective is to shame the BBC into saving money by paying less, however, the exercise may backfire. True, some stars might defect to private-sector broadcasters where they can enjoy higher salaries without public exposure. Others, however, are likely to respond by raising their demands.

The compensation of corporate executives has shown the way. In the mid-1990s, Britain attempted to rein in chief executives' pay by forcing companies to make extensive disclosures. Since then, pay levels have soared. As with TV presenters, it’s hard to measure one person’s contribution to the performance of a company. But the ability to easily compare pay packages has enabled top executives to ratchet up their demands.

For TV stars unused to such scrutiny, public disclosure may be uncomfortable. In the long run, though, it will probably be to their benefit.