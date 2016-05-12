BBC workers place barriers near to the main entrance of the BBC headquarters and studios in Portland Place, London, Britain, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON The British government said the publicly-funded BBC would not regulate itself in future, with a new unitary board taking over the responsibilities of the BBC Trust and external regulator Ofcom being brought in to oversee the corporation.

"It is no longer supportable for the BBC to regulate itself," Culture Secretary John Whittingdale said as he published proposals for a new charter for the broadcaster.

"The new charter will create a unitary board for the BBC that has a much clearer separation of governance and regulation. The board will be responsible for ensuring that the BBC's strategy, activity and output are in the public interest."

