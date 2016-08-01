Japan artist says latest sticker graffiti aimed at Trump
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON International competitors took to the track for a different kind of race at the weekend - the Beer Mile World Classic, where they ran laps after chugging beer.
U.S. and Canadian so-called "Beer Milers" traveled to London for Sunday's intercontinental drinking race, where participants swig a can or bottle beer of no less than 355ml and with a minimum of 5 percent alcohol, before running a lap.
The process is repeated four times on a track for a total one mile (1.6 km) distance. Those unable to keep the drink down face a penalty lap.
"You really have to have good chugs but you also have to have...consistently fast laps too," said Canadian Corey Bellemore, who won the Elite Men's race with a time of 4:34 minutes. "If you can chug like 8 seconds per beer, then you'll be fine if you can run...fast laps too."
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
LONDON A handwritten draft letter of abdication penned by King George III is to go on display for the first time as part of a huge cache of documents from the reign of the last British monarch to rule over America, the royal household said on Saturday.
SYDNEY The value of Australian wine exports to China surged 40 percent in 2016, industry figures showed on Friday, unexpectedly driven by sales of premium labels rather than the cheaper wines that major producers had been looking to boost.