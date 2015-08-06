LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the path of interest rates hikes implied by the market curve would cause inflation to overshoot the central bank's 2 percent target by the end of its three-year forecast horizon.

"In the committee's best collective judgement ... the market curve does not deliver a sustainable return of inflation to target, because there is an overshoot," Carney said at a news conference after the BoE published its latest economic outlook.

The BoE appeared in no rush to start raising interest rates on Thursday, with minutes showing just one policymaker voted to do so this week while the bank forecasts only a slow pick-up in inflation, which sits at zero.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)