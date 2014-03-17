Futures flat as investors prepare for rate hike
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors braced for an action-packed week headlined by an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
LONDON Britain's finance ministry is set to name a new Bank of England deputy governor for monetary policy to replace Charlie Bean on Tuesday, a source familiar with the appointments process said.
BoE Governor Mark Carney is due to give a speech at 1805 GMT on Tuesday announcing wide-ranging changes to the Bank's organization, including details of a separate new post of deputy governor responsible for markets and banking.
"The Treasury is likely to announce the new deputy governor for monetary policy before Mr. Carney's speech," the source said.
The ministry has advertised for a successor to Bean, who retires on June 30.
The BoE's chief economist, Spencer Dale, has long been the favorite to succeed Bean, according to bookmakers Paddy Power.
But late on Monday Lucrezia Reichlin - a professor at London Business School who formerly headed the European Central Bank's research department - overtook Dale, with her odds shortening markedly to 11/8 - a probability of eight in 19 - from 6/1 earlier in the day. Dale's odds lengthened to 15/8.
Recent senior appointments at the BoE, including that of Carney himself, have not gone to BoE insiders, and Carney is also keen to have more women in senior positions at the BoE. There are currently none on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee that sets interest rates.
The Bank of England declined to comment on when the appointment would be announced or on possible candidates.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
A group holding more than $10 billion of Puerto Rican debt wants the island’s federally appointed financial oversight board to postpone a Wednesday deadline to approve a fiscal turnaround plan for Puerto Rico, saying the U.S. territory’s creditors should have input on the plan.