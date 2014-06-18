LONDON Interest rates may have to rise more abruptly further down the line if policymakers wait too long for more information about risks building in Britain's economy, incoming Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said on Wednesday.

"Delaying any adjustments in order to gather more information could increase the risk that any subsequent adjustments in monetary policy would need to occur more abruptly," Forbes told British lawmakers.

She also said changing monetary policy at an earlier date would provide flexibility to make adjustments more gradually But there was also a risk that a premature change could slows the recovery, she added.

Forbes, a U.S. academic, will take her seat on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee next month.

