LONDON British investigators are looking into whether the Bank of England told lenders how to bid in liquidity auctions as the financial crisis broke to reduce concerns about their balance sheets, the Financial Times said.

The BoE, which has been hit by scandals over the manipulation of foreign exchange and interbank lending rates in recent years, has previously said it referred information relating to the auctions to the Serious Fraud Office.

The FT said the SFO was investigating whether banks and building societies were told to offer roughly the same amount of collateral so no lender would be singled out for overbidding.

BoE officials attended voluntary interviews with the SFO, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.

An SFO spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. The SFO has yet to decide whether a prosecution would be in the public interest, she told Reuters.

A BoE spokesman said the investigation remained active and the SFO had asked the bank not to comment while it is ongoing.

"We are committed to providing as much clarity as possible to the public," he told Reuters. "But we recognize that it is the SFO's investigation and it would be inappropriate for the Bank to comment further on the matter at the present time."

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Tom Heneghan)