LONDON The Bank of England's new guidance plan has shifted the focus of monetary policy away from one indicator which was hard to predict to another which is almost impossible to gauge.

The BoE on Wednesday pointed investors more squarely at measures of spare capacity in the economy to understand what it is likely to do with rates. That contrasted with the previous, more specific link to a fall in the unemployment rate.

With opinion divided on how much slack there really is in Britain's economy, the Bank's new approach will keep investors on their toes about when interest rates will rise, even if most of them are pricing in a hike in the second quarter of 2015.

"There is going to be a lot of attention on every single mention about spare capacity in every speech by policymakers," said David Owen, chief European financial economist at Jefferies.

The fuzzier focus should allow Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to avoid a re-run of recent events, when a rapid fall in unemployment caught policymakers off guard and forced them to quickly "evolve" the forward guidance policy they had adopted only six months earlier.

The new focus on spare capacity has enough wiggle room to maintain unity at the bank, for now.

"Most of this new guidance is fairly vague and will be open to quite different interpretations by various Monetary Policy Committee members, which is presumably what helped the Committee agree to it," said BNP Paribas economist David Tinsley.

But the closer link to the output gap - the difference between actual and potential gross domestic product which has been historically difficult to pin down - could also add to volatility in markets when economic data is released.

Furthermore, the new plan loses much of the clarity of the previous one.

"Guidance was considered essential to give more certainty to businesses, but the new fudged guidance is much more complicated than the old simple message," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Berenberg, said.

PUZZLE UNSOLVED

Economists' assessments of the amount of slack in the economy vary widely. Seven years on from the start of the financial crisis, they still have not cracked the "productivity puzzle" - why a rebound in economic output has not made workers more productive, as would be expected in an upswing.

The BoE is more pessimistic on productivity than three months ago and said on Wednesday the economy has spare capacity equivalent to about 1 to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, based on factors such as the number of people out of work or those wanting to work longer hours.

That estimate looked low compared with estimates of the output gap in 2014 gathered in a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies last week. Those forecasts ranged from as low as zero to as high as 6.0 percent of GDP.

It was also lower than the 1.8 percent forecast used by government when setting fiscal policy.

Whether spare capacity vanishes more quickly or more slowly than the BoE expects - something which will determine when rates rise - depends on many factors, including how many part-time workers get full-time work and how much companies invest.

Capital Economics says the output gap stands at a wide 6 percent of GDP - the highest of the forecasts cited in the IFS report - and it says interest rates can therefore stay on hold at least until the end of 2015.

"It seems implausible to us that the financial crisis could have been so devastating, that it had such a damaging effect on the economy," Martin Beck, an economist at the consultancy, said, citing Britain's track record of growth over decades.

"It's very likely that we will see a strong recovery in productivity over the next few years and that implies less inflationary pressure."

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Fathom Consulting said the output gap has already been wiped out and it estimates any growth above 1-1.5 percent would risk a rise in inflation.

On that basis, the BoE should begin tightening monetary policy in the middle of this year, said Phil Lachowycz, an economist at Fathom Consulting. But he doubts Carney and the rest of the MPC will move that quickly.

"While he is very keen and the committee is very keen to say they are not going to take risks with the recovery, we think that means it's possibly taking risks with inflation instead by holding Bank rate low for too long," Lachowycz said.

