LONDON Outgoing Bank of England Governor Mervyn King praised the choice of Canada's central bank chief Mark Carney as his successor on Monday.

"He represents a new generation of leadership for the Bank of England, and is an outstanding choice to succeed me," King said in a statement.

"Since Mark became Governor of the Bank of Canada, I have worked closely with him and admired his contributions to the world of central banking, in which he is widely respected."

