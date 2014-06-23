One of the Bank of England's most dovish policymakers, David Miles, said in an article that subdued inflation in Britain would enable policymakers to raise interest rates gradually.

"The level of Bank Rate set by the MPC once we are back to normal can be meaningfully lower, on average, than the rate of about 5 percent that was consistent with inflation at target before 2007," Miles wrote in a column for the Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

Miles, who will become the longest serving member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates before his term expires in May 2015, said that the central bank is likely to start the normalisation of monetary policy at some point before his term runs out.

"It now seems to me much more likely that a normalisation of monetary policy starting at some point in my remaining year on the MPC will become appropriate," he wrote in the British newspaper.

Miles has never voted to change interest rates - having joined at the peak of the financial crisis in 2009 - in his time as a member of the MPC.

Miles, however, said he expected some division among the members of the MPC on the exact timing of a rate increase.

"When the right time will be to begin raising rates is something that reasonable people can disagree on. I suspect my reasonable colleagues on the MPC will not all see it the same way," Miles went on to say.

Britain's economy has recovered rapidly over the past year, but wage and price growth has remained subdued. That has allowed the Bank to keep stimulating the economy through record-low interest rates.

Britain does not face immediate inflation pressures, with the headline rate of consumer price inflation at a 4 1/2-year low of 1.5 percent in May and wage growth even slower.

Last week, Bank of England's newly appointed chief economist, Andy Haldane, said the central bank was under no immediate pressure to raise interest rates.

