LONDON Bank of England governor Mark Carney held his first news conference on Wednesday, giving his views on the merits of forward guidance alongside the bank's quarterly economic forecasts.

Below are the highlights of the news conference:

BANK OF ENGLAND PROVIDES EXPLICIT GUIDANCE:

"In particular, the MPC intends not to raise Bank Rate from its current level of 0.5 percent at least until the Labor Force Survey headline measure of the unemployment rate has fallen to a threshold of 7 percent."

CARNEY ON FORWARD GUIDANCE:

"We are introducing forward guidance as part of a mixed strategy which includes bank rate at historic lows, asset purchases and the funding for lending scheme. That strategy is complemented by the Bank of England's other policy tools, in particular recent actions to strengthen the resilience of the UK banking and building society sector.

"We are balancing the need to get inflation back, and our primary responsibility to get inflation back to the 2 percent target, with due consideration for output and employment. To be absolutely clear this is about us fulfilling our primary objective, which is inflation."

CARNEY ON THE RECOVERY:

"A renewed recovery is now underway in the United Kingdom and it appears to be broadening. While that is certainly welcome, the legacy of the financial crisis means that the recovery remains weak by historical standards and there is still a significant margin of spare capacity in the economy, this is most clearly evident in the high rate of unemployment.

"It is now more important than ever for the monetary policy committee to be clear and transparent about how it will set monetary policy in order to avoid an unwarranted tightening in interest rate expectations as the recovery gathers strength.

"That's why today the MPC is announcing explicit state contingent forward guidance, our aim is to help secure the recovery while ensuring that risk to price stability and financial stability are well contained."

CARNEY ON SLACK IN THE ECONOMY:

"There is a considerable margin of slack in the UK economy, the question is how big that margin of slack is. Most of the questions around that degree of slack actually relate to how much slack is in firms as opposed to how much slack is in the labor market."