LONDON British banks may have to hold more capital than their international rivals under proposals for annual stress test of lenders put forward by the Bank of England on Tuesday.

The BoE, spelling out details of how it will check that banks in Britain do not pose risks to the economy by holding too little capital, said it would hold annual stress tests for major British banks, such as Barclays, RBS and HSBC, starting in 2014.

Later tests will include big UK subsidiaries of major international banks, the BoE said.

Medium-sized British banks may also come under the scrutiny of BoE regulators and clearing houses could face their own health checks, the central bank said.

Britain has already required its banks to do more to bolster their capital reserves than required under global rules and that approach looks set to continue under the new framework.

"At the very least, banks would need to maintain sufficient capital to be able to absorb losses in the stress scenario and not fall below internationally agreed minimum standards," the Bank said.

"But the level of capital that banks would need to maintain in the stress scenario could be set above strict internationally agreed minima and vary across banks."

Since the near meltdown of global markets in 2008, Britain's banks have undergone several, ad hoc stress tests to check if individual lenders hold enough capital to withstand future shocks without more help from taxpayers.

The new system proposed by the BoE in a discussion paper on released on Tuesday would take a broader approach to checking the health of the financial system as a whole.

"The main purpose of the stress-testing framework is to provide a quantitative, forward-looking assessment of the capital adequacy of the UK banking system and individual institutions within it," the Bank said.

Unlike past tests, the BoE said it intended to publish the results of its future checks.

The results of the first tests under the new framework will cover eight major UK banks and will be published at the end of 2014.

Under the plan, the Bank plans to use a twin approach to testing banks, with all banks facing a common set of scenarios for testing and individual ones to look into their specific vulnerabilities.

The bank said the two-track system would make it harder for lenders to downplay the amount of capital they might need.

Britain's banks also face stress tests by European Union regulators starting next year.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)