LONDON The Bank of England left its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, judging that last month's decision to expand its government bond purchase program is enough stimulus for now, despite signs of increasing economic weakness.

Following are analysts' reactions to the decision.

LEE HOPLEY, MANUFACTURERS' ORGANISATION EEF:

"With the MPC upping their asset purchases at the last meeting, another move wasn't likely to be on the cards this month.

"However, concerns about the economy haven't eased up over the past months and there are now question marks over whether we will see a bounce back in the near future. This could produce a further bias towards monetary loosening later in the year."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"They have a stimulus already underway. I think they accept there's a speed limit on how quickly they can use an asset purchase program, so even if they are thinking of expanding it in due course, there's no point in ramping up the pace of purchase or the target now."

"At the Inflation Report press conference next week, King will stress -- as he has for the past year -- the damage from euro zone crisis and the impact of that on growth and inflation forecast."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The Bank of England has left monetary policy unchanged. This was widely expected seeing as the BoE has only just embarked on a new wave of QE, while the new flagship Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) only got going yesterday.

"Certainly the GDP numbers were bad and inflation is slowing sharply, but other data has been better with employment rising and business activity surveys pointing to growth (albeit modest).

"We do not expect any further policy changes until the November MPC meeting at the earliest. Even then, we suspect it would be an expansion of QE over an interest rate cut."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"The MPC were always likely to sit tight at their August meeting given that they had only sanctioned a further 50 billion pound of Quantitative Easing in July that will be enacted through to November) while the Bank of England's "Funding for Lending Scheme" kicked off on 1 August.

"Despite the recent stream of gloomy news in the UK economy, the MPC likely considered there is enough stimulus in the pipeline for now and it needs time to feed through and take effect.

"We now believe that a further 50 billion pound dosage of QE is highly likely which would take the stock up to £425 billion, but at this stage we believe that the MPC will wait until the current extension runs out in November before acting.

"We certainly would not rule out a future trimming of interest rates from 0.50 percent to 0.25 percent, but we believe it is more likely that they will stay at 0.50 percent through until at least late-2014."

ANNA LEACH, CBI:

"With the latest extension of QE launched only last month, there was no great expectation for any new announcements from the MPC today.

"The Funding for Lending Scheme is now up and running which, alongside the current round of asset purchases, should provide some support to businesses.

"However, the outlook for the UK economy remains fragile, particularly in light of the disappointing official data for the first half of the year and the recent slowdown in global momentum."

