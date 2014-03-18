LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he welcomed the decision by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to double the currency's trading band as part of its commitment to let markets play a greater role in the economy.

"We welcome the move by the PBOC. We welcome all measures that have been taken, will be taken, to further the internationalization of the renminbi," Carney told a news conference after a speech outlining a major reorganization at the BoE.

"We are working closely with the PBOC, the Treasury, others in order to develop an offshore market in renminbi here in London," he said.

On Saturday, the People's Bank of China doubled the yuan's daily trading range, so that it can now rise or fall 2 percent around the daily mid-point rate.

