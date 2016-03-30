LONDON - In an age of Kindles and e-books, a small workshop in south London is sticking to tradition by binding books the old fashioned way.

Former carpenter Michael Curran founded independent publisher Tangerine Press in 2006, and 10 years on, the company is putting out works both old and new.

"The idea behind it was to publish neglected or new writers that weren't getting the exposure that I thought they deserved and produce those books of poetry, prose or sometimes photography in hand bound limited editions," Curran said.

"We are still using the same techniques; you sew sections together, you paste down and … hard cover and all the rest of it and emboss the covers, so I think it just makes the reading experience that little bit more enjoyable."

According to publishing industry magazine The Bookseller, the volume of e-book sales for the UK's five major publishers fell 2.4 percent last year to 47.9 million units.

"It's (bookbinding) still relevant because I wouldn't be here," Curran said. "I think people do still want to own things, they still want to own a book, they want to purchase it and have it in their hands."