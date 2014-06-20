LONDON Britain's public finances showed a bigger than expected headline deficit in May, buffeted by unfavourable year-ago comparisons, though on an underlying basis borrowing was relatively stable.

The country's hefty budget deficit has been falling gradually, and the latest figures suggested the government will have some catching up to do to meet its full-year borrowing target after two months of the 2014/15 fiscal year.

Public sector finances, excluding financial sector interventions, showed a deficit of 13.339 billion pounds in May, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

This is up sharply from 8.746 billion pounds in May 2013 and well above analyst forecasts of a deficit of 9.35 billion pounds. Most of the difference reflects the fact that transfer payments from the Bank of England which were credited in April last year will only apply in July in the current financial year.

So far business surveys and data point to robust economic growth has carried through into the current quarter, which in theory ought to bode well for tax revenues in the coming months.

Stripping out the effect of cash transfers from the Bank of England, the 2014/15 deficit to date was 24.2 billion pounds, 8.7 percent higher than at the same point a year ago.

This reflects a weak outturn in April - when there were lower payroll tax receipts than a year earlier - as well as May 2013's receipt of payments from a Swiss tax deal. Stripping out the Swiss tax effect, the ONS said that May borrowing was 1.5 percent lower than the previous year.

Britain's government is aiming to get the underlying deficit down to 5.5 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year, from 6.6 percent in 2013/14, which will require borrowing to fall by almost 11 percent this year.

Public sector net debt was 1.285 trillion pounds in May, matching March's all-time high of 76.1 percent of gross domestic product.

Deficit reduction is the central economic policy of Britain's Conservative-led coalition, which came to power in May 2010 when Britain's budget deficit was 11 percent of annual economic output - one of the highest for a major economy.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

