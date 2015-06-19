George Osborne arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron begins to appoint his cabinet after securing a majority goverment, in central London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Strong growth in income tax receipts pushed British government borrowing to its lowest May reading in eight years, as the public finances started to benefit from the past year's robust economic growth.

Britain's headline public borrowing fell to 10.129 billion pounds in May from 12.350 billion pounds a year earlier, well below economists' forecasts of a 10.8 billion pound deficit, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

For the first two months of the 2015/16 tax year, public sector net borrowing was almost a quarter less than in April and May 2014 at 16.4 billion pounds.

The ONS said that income tax receipts in May were their strongest for that month in four years, rising by 5.3 percent on the year to 10.8 billion pounds. Combined with national insurance contributions, this was came to the highest on record.

Since his Conservative Party unexpectedly won an outright majority in May's national election, finance minister George Osborne has intensified his focus on deficit reduction, and wants the country to run outright budget surpluses.

Osborne is due to make a post-election budget statement on July 8, and has asked government departments to find extra savings to reduce the deficit by more than was planned in March.

In March's budget statement -- made when the Conservatives were in coalition with the Liberal Democrats -- the Osborne aimed to cut this year's deficit to 75.3 billion pounds, roughly 4 percent of GDP, from an estimated 90.2 billion in 2014/15.

The ONS said on Friday that after data revisions, it estimated that public sector borrowing totalled slightly more than estimated last month at 89.2 billion pounds last year, equivalent to 4.9 percent of GDP.

So far Osborne has had little difficulty in achieving large spending cuts, but many economists say the further hefty reductions in spending on public services and welfare which he plans are likely to become increasingly hard.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Li-mei Hoang)

((uk.economics@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109))