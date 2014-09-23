LONDON Britain's public finances continued to deteriorate in August after a weak start to the financial year, posing a challenge for Chancellor George Osborne as next year's general election approaches.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks, totalled 11.6 billion pounds in August, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier, broadly in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

Public borrowing for the tax year to date, excluding banks, was 45.4 billion pounds, 6.2 percent higher than between April and August 2013.

Britain's government said in March that it would aim to reduce borrowing by 10 percent in the 2014/15 tax year to take the budget deficit down to 5.5 percent of GDP from around 6.5 percent in 2013/14.

But so far this year total borrowing has run ahead of 2013 levels. This is partly because the first few months of the 2013/14 tax year saw bumper revenues due to a Swiss tax deal, as well as from income tax paid on bonus payments that had been held over from early 2013 to take advantage of a tax cut.

Even so, before Tuesday's data was released, economists had said that some substantive improvement would be needed this month for the government to get back on track, just months before it faces an election in May 2015.

But August saw income tax receipts and social security payments rise just 1.6 percent from a year earlier, reflecting very weak pay growth even as the number of people in employment has risen to a record high. For the tax year to date, revenue from these sources was 0.6 percent lower than a year earlier.

Deficit reduction has been the central economic policy of the Conservative-led coalition since it came to power in May 2010, when the budget deficit was 11 percent of GDP, one of the highest for any major economy.

Exact comparisons with the government's March budget plans are now slightly harder, as the August data marks the introduction of new public finances measures by the ONS.

The ONS's previous headline measure - public sector net borrowing, excluding financial sector interventions - came in at 12.5 billion pounds in August. This was up from 11.7 billion pounds a year earlier and above economists' 11.5 billion pound forecast.

The government's March budget goals were based on a version of PSNB excluding financial sector interventions that also strips out transfer payments between the Bank of England and the finance ministry.

Public sector net debt on the new measure - which meets new European Union guidelines - totalled 1.432 trillion pounds in August, compared with 1.301 trillion on the old measure.

The ONS did not have this measure available as a percentage of gross domestic product, as major GDP revisions are due to be announced on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)

