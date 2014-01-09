Singer Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at 'Swalla' launch
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
LONDON Nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop music honors, were announced on Thursday. (ID:nL6N0KI1J1)
Following is a list of the main categories: - British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie; Jake Bugg; James Blake; John Newman; Tom Odell - British Female Solo Artist: Birdy; Ellie Goulding; Jessie J; Laura Marling; Laura Mvula - British Group: Arctic Monkeys; Bastille; Disclosure; One Direction; Rudimental - British Breakthrough Act: Bastille; Disclosure; Laura Mvula; London Grammar; Tom Odell - British Producer of the Year: Ethan Johns; Paul Epworth; Flood (Mark Ellis) & Alan Moulder - British Single: Bastille/Pompeii; Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding/I Need Your Love; Disclosure featuring AlunaGeorge/White Noise; Ellie Goulding/Burn; John Newman/Love Me Again; Naughty Boy featuring Sam Smith/La La La; Olly Murs/Dear Darlin'; One Direction/One Way Or Another; Passenger/Let Her Go; Rudimental featuring Ella Eyre/Waiting All Night - MasterCard British Album of the Year: Arctic Monkeys/AM; Bastille/Bad Blood; David Bowie/The Next Day; Disclosure/Settle; Rudimental/Home - Critics' Choice (winner announced on December 12): Sam Smith (Winner); Chloe Howl; Ella Eyre - International Male Solo Artist: Bruno Mars; Drake; Eminem; John Grant; Justin Timberlake - International Female Solo Artist: Janelle Monae; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lorde; Pink - International Group: Arcade Fire; Daft Punk; Haim; Kings of Leon; Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
NEW YORK Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have racked up more than 1 billion streams on music service Spotify within a few days of her new album's release, but the 19-year-old knows she still has some work to do in the United States.
LOS ANGELES British singer Ed Sheeran reigned atop the weekly U.S. Billboard album and digital song charts on Monday, as his latest album garnered strong sales for a second consecutive week.