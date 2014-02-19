Ed Sheeran storms U.S. Billboard charts
NEW YORK Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You."
LONDON Indie quartet Arctic Monkeys won the coveted best album honour at Britain's top music awards on Wednesday for "AM", their seventh BRIT Awards gong in total and second of the night at a star-studded show in London.
The band, who in the past have responded frostily to their BRIT successes, earlier performed at the ceremony for the first time despite multiple nominations since 2006.
"That rock 'n roll, it just won't go away," frontman Alex Turner said as he accepted the award.
The Arctic Monkeys were the bookies favorites to walk away with the Mastercard British Album of the Year award this year, the third time they have won it.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)
KIEV This year's Eurovision Song Contest host Ukraine may ban Russia's competitor from entering the country following reports the singer has visited Crimea since the peninsula was seized by Russia, Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Monday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.