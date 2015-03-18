LONDON British public spending faces a "rollercoaster" ride under plans announced by Chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday with tough cuts between 2016 and 2018 followed by a surge in spending at the end of the decade, the country's budget watchdog said.

"This leaves a rollercoaster profile for implied public services spending through the next parliament: a much sharper squeeze on real spending in 2016-17 and 2017-18 than anything seen over the past five years followed by the biggest increase in real spending for a decade in 2019-20," the OBR said.

The OBR also said it expected the remaining spare capacity in Britain's economy to be used up by late 2017, around a year and a half earlier than it forecast in December.

