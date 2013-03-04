'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
LONDON British detectives are investigating whether a violin recovered during a police operation in Bulgaria is a $1.8 million Stradivarius stolen from a London train station more than two years ago.
The 300-year-old violin was snatched from Euston station in central London in November 2010, when its owner, Korean-born classical musician Min-Jin Kym, stopped at a restaurant to buy a sandwich.
Two bows stored inside the instrument's case, a Peccatte worth 62,000 pounds and another made by the School of Bazin valued at more than 5,000 pounds, were also taken.
A man and two teenage boys admitted the theft in 2011. The man, John Maughan, then 30, was jailed for four and a half years.
The trio had tried selling the violin for just 100 pounds, local media reports said at the time.
The antique violin, made in 1696, was never found. A reward of 40,000 pounds was offered for its safe return.
Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) were working with Bulgarian authorities following the discovery of the violin, a BTP spokesman said on Monday.
"BTP detectives are aware of the recovery of a violin in Bulgaria and will investigate, with insurers, underwriters and international colleagues, whether it is the 1696 Antonio Stradivarius antique violin stolen from a café at Euston rail station in November 2010," the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Tim Castle)
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
VATICAN CITY The last time the entire Sistine Chapel was photographed for posterity, digital photography was in its infancy and words like pixels were bandied about mostly by computer nerds and NASA scientists.
MILAN Once again Italian designer Giorgio Armani stunned with bright and eloquent colors in his autumn and winter collection, wrapping up six days of catwalk shows at Milan's Fashion week.