A double-decker bus was blown up on a London bridge on Sunday as part of a stunt for an action thriller movie, but the blast surprised some residents.

The explosion, on the city's Lambeth Bridge, was for "The Foreigner", which stars Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan.

Members of the London Fire Brigade were on standby and later shared a video of the blast.

A notice was put out before the stunt was carried out however some locals were taken by surprise and took to Twitter to say so.