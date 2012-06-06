LONDON European leaders must take urgent steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and protect the common currency, British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama agree, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Cameron and Obama "agreed on the need for an immediate plan to tackle the crisis and to restore market confidence, as well as a longer-term strategy to secure a strong single currency", the spokeswoman said.

The pair discussed the crisis by telephone on Tuesday evening. Measures to strengthen the single currency bloc could include bank recapitalization and building a "firewall" to prevent contagion from spreading.

