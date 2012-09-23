LONDON U.S. rock band The Killers notched up their fourth UK number one album on Sunday after storming straight to the top of the charts.

The Las Vegas band's "Battle Born" became the third-fastest selling album of the year as it edged out another new entry "The Truth About Love" by U.S. singer Pink, according to the Official Charts Company.

Irish rock band The Script dropped a place to third with "Number 3", while last week's chart topper "Coexist" by English pop band The xx, was in fourth.

British singer Emeli Sande was unchanged in fifth place with "Our Version Of Events", with the 25th anniversary edition of Michael Jackson's seminal 1987 release "Bad" entering the charts in sixth place.

The Script stayed at number one in the singles chart with "Hall of Fame", a collaboration with the American rapper will.i.am, keeping ahead of "Say Nothing" by south London rapper Example.

South Korean pop star Psy, real name Park Jai-sang, was in third with "Gangnam Style", the video for which has been a massive global Internet phenomenon attracting some 253 million hits on YouTube thanks mainly to Psy's horse riding dance.

With sales rocketing weeks before the planned UK release date, the K-pop star is tipped to take the top spot next week.

U.S. R&B singer Ne-Yo fell to fourth with "Let Me Love You", while Pink was fifth with "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)".

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Sophie Hares)