Late David Bowie honored with two wins at BRIT Awards
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
LONDON Boy band One Direction topped Britain's singles and album charts on Sunday, outselling new releases from rock veterans Rod Stewart and the Rolling Stones, the Official Charts Company said.
The English-Irish quintet shot to number one in the album charts with "Take Me Home", with one of its tracks, "Little Things", also taking first place in the singles rankings.
Singer Rod Stewart had to settle for number two for his new collection of seasonal classics "Merry Christmas Baby", while the Rolling Stones were third with their 50th anniversary compilation "GRRR!".
Also new in the album lists were British tenor Alfie Boe at number six with "Storyteller", while American punk band Green Day entered in tenth place with "¡Dos!".
American singer Bruno Mars took second place in the singles charts with "Locked Out Of Heaven", just ahead of "DNA" at number three from British girl group Little Mix.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.