Members of boy band One Direction pose at the BBC's Radio One studio to mark their topping the British singles and album charts on Sunday November 18, 2012, in this handout publicity photo. REUTERS/Handout

LONDON Boy band One Direction topped Britain's singles and album charts on Sunday, outselling new releases from rock veterans Rod Stewart and the Rolling Stones, the Official Charts Company said.

The English-Irish quintet shot to number one in the album charts with "Take Me Home", with one of its tracks, "Little Things", also taking first place in the singles rankings.

Singer Rod Stewart had to settle for number two for his new collection of seasonal classics "Merry Christmas Baby", while the Rolling Stones were third with their 50th anniversary compilation "GRRR!".

Also new in the album lists were British tenor Alfie Boe at number six with "Storyteller", while American punk band Green Day entered in tenth place with "¡Dos!".

American singer Bruno Mars took second place in the singles charts with "Locked Out Of Heaven", just ahead of "DNA" at number three from British girl group Little Mix.

