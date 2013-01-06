Scottish DJ Calvin Harris performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LONDON Scottish producer and singer Calvin Harris returned to the top of the British album charts with "18 Months" in the first week of 2013, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The release, his third studio album, had hit the number one spot on its debut in November, and climbed from seventh place to regain the best sellers' crown.

Singer Emeli Sandé slipped one notch to number two with "One Version of Events", while Ed Sheeran jumped to third place from number 13 with his debut album "+", now in its 69th week in the charts.

James Arthur, winner of the British version of the "X Factor" TV talent show last year, held onto first place in the singles rankings with "Impossible".

"Scream and Shout" by U.S. producer will.i.am, featuring Britney Spears, stayed at number two, while Korean singer Psy's global video hit "Gangnam Style" held steady in third place.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Jason Webb)