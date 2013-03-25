U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Justin Timberlake's first album for seven years, "The 20/20 Experience", has soared straight to the top of the UK charts in its first week of release, knocking David Bowie's "The Next Day" down to second place.

But the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown, said Timberlake's single, "Mirrors," was knocked into second place by the Anglo-Irish pop group The Saturday.

The Saturdays had their first number one single on the British charts with "What About Us", a collaboration with Jamaican singer Sean Paul.

The London-based five-piece have had 11 hits in Britain since they were formed in 2007, but had never before taken the top spot.

Holding on to third place were U.S. singers Pink and Nate Ruess with their track "Just Give Me A Reason".

American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars was a non-mover at number four with "When I Was Your Man", while London band Bastille were steady at five with "Pompeii".

Timberlake's third solo album sold almost 106,000 copies which was more than the top five combined.

This was enough to topple Bowie who returned to the top of the British album charts last week for the first time in 20 years with a collection of new recordings acclaimed by one critic as the "greatest comeback in rock'n'roll history".

"The Next Day", recorded in secret over two years, sold over 94,000 copies in its first week on release.

English indie band Suede was the second highest new entry in the album charts reaching No. 10 with "Bloodsports", their sixth studio album while singer-songwriter Billy Bragg came in at No.13 with "Tooth & Nail."

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)