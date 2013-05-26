Late David Bowie honored with two wins at BRIT Awards
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
LONDON British rapper and producer Naughty Boy topped Britain's pop music chart for the first time on Sunday with "La La La", a dance track recorded with London singer Sam Smith.
Last week's number one, "Get Lucky" by French electronic duo Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams, slipped down to second place.
British folk-rock singer Passenger's "Let Her Go" also fell one spot to number three, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.
American rapper Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us", recorded with producer Ryan Lewis and singer Ray Dalton, was unchanged in fourth position.
In the album chart, Daft Punk went straight in at number one with new entry "Random Access Memories", knocking Scottish veteran Rod Stewart's "Time" down to second place.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.