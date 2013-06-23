Future's self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES Rapper Future topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.
LONDON American R&B singer Robin Thicke has notched up a fourth week at the top of the British pop charts with his summer hit "Blurred Lines", the compiler said on Sunday.
The Official Charts Company said Thicke sold a further 133,000 copies of the single over the last week to bring total UK sales to 718,000, the year's second biggest selling track.
The song, which features vocals by U.S. artists T.I. and Pharrell Williams, has already been a number one hit in the United States and around the world.
Second place on the weekly single chart went to American singer Jason Derulo's new release "The Other Side".
London-based rapper Dizzee Rascal was the second highest new entry at number five with "Goin' Crazy", a collaboration with British singer Robbie Williams.
On the album charts, U.S. rapper Kanye West secured the number one position with his new entry, "Yeezus". It was his first British number one album since "Graduation" in 2007.
Last week's top-selling album, "13", by heavy metal veterans Black Sabbath, fell one spot to second place.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)
GAZA Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their compatriot Yaqoub Shaheen on Saturday in "Arab Idol", a hugely popular Middle East television talent show on the Dubai-based channel MBC1.
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.