Future's self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES Rapper Future topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.
LONDON American dance act Storm Queen knocked rapper Eminem off the top of the British singles chart on Sunday with the new release "Look Right Through", sales figures showed.
Storm Queen, an alias used by producer and DJ Morgan Geist, pushed "The Monster", a collaboration between Eminem and Barbadian singer Rihanna, into second place.
British pop group Little Mix entered the chart in third position with their new single "Move", while "Royals" by New Zealand singer Lorde slipped two spots to fourth.
New entries occupied the first seven positions on the album chart, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly list.
Eminem's latest release "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" was the new number one, ahead of British singer James Arthur's self-titled album in second place.
London rapper Tinie Tempah was in third with "Demonstration", with Dutch violinist Andre Rieu in fourth with "Music of the Night", a collection of popular classics.
GAZA Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their compatriot Yaqoub Shaheen on Saturday in "Arab Idol", a hugely popular Middle East television talent show on the Dubai-based channel MBC1.
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.