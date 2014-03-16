Singer Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Canadian duo Dvbbs and Miami DJ Borgeous topped the British singles chart for the first time on Sunday, after their track "Tsunami (Jump)" featuring London MC Tinie Tempah went straight in at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

The single is a vocal mix version of Dvbbs and Borgeous instrumental track "Tsunami", which topped charts in Belgium and the Netherlands last summer but failed to make an impact on the British charts at the time.

Last week's chart topper, Route 94's "My Love" featuring Jess Glynne, dropped a spot to number two, while Pharrell Williams' "Happy" was in third place, the Official Charts Company said.

In the album chart, Elbow secured their first British number one album with "The Take Off and Landing of Everything", while

Paloma Faith was a new entry at number two with "A Perfect Contradiction". Pharrell Williams' "G I R L" was knocked off the top spot after just one week, slipping to number three.

