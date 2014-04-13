LONDON London-based dance music duo Sigma entered the British single charts in first place on Sunday with "Nobody To Love", outselling "Last Night" by the boy band The Vamps to claim their first number one single, the Official Charts Company said.

Sigma, made up of Joe Lenzie and Cameron Edwards, sold 121,000 copies of their upbeat reworking of "Bound 2" by U.S. star Kanye West. "Nobody To Love" became the third-biggest-selling single of the year.

Last week's number one, "The Man" by Aloe Blacc, was pushed into third, with John Legend's "All Of Me" and Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" completing the week's top five.

The Kaiser Chiefs held onto the top of the album charts with "Education, Education, Education & War", holding off a surge from Paloma Faith, whose "A Perfect Contradiction" rose to second spot from 10th last week.

John Legend rose from five to three with "Love in the Future", and George Michael's "Symphonica" slipped to fourth spot. "Lift Your Spirit" by Aloe Blacc entered the chart at number five.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)