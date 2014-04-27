Singer Mr. Probz arrives on the red carpet for the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON Dutch hip hop artist turned singer Mr Probz went straight in at the top of the British singles chart on Sunday with his track "Waves", the Official Charts Company said.

The single, which has sold nearly 127,000 copies in Britain over the past seven days, has also been a top-10 hit in Belgium, France and the Netherlands after being remixed by German DJ and producer Robin Schulz.

Last week's number one, Canadian singer-songwriter Kiesza's debut single "Hideaway", dropped one spot to second place while fellow former chart-topper London-based dance music duo Sigma also slipped one place to number three with "Nobody to Love".

In the album chart, Paolo Nutini spends a second week at number one with his third album "Caustic Love", the fastest selling album of the year so far.

John Legend's "Love in the Future" climbed two spots to claim second place in the album chart, the Official Charts Company said, while The Vamps dropped one place to third with their debut album "Meet The Vamps".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams)