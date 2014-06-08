Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the 2014 Wango Tango concert at StubHub Center in Carson, California May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran hit the top of the British singles chart on Sunday with "Sing", the 23-year-old's first No.1 track, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

"Sing" was co-written and produced by American star Pharrell Williams and is taken from Sheeran's forthcoming second album "X", which is due for release on June 23. Sheeran has previously had 12 other top 40 singles.

Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" held firm at No.2 as last weeks chart topper, "I Wanna Feel" by Secondcity, dropped to No.3.

Smith had a second week of success in the album charts with "In The Lonely Hour" holding onto the top position for a second week running. Coldplay clung on to second spot, fighting off new entry "New Eyes" by Clean Bandit.

The 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings helped to propel 97-year-old Vera Lynn, known as 'The Forces' Sweetheart' for her wartime performances and recordings, into 13th place with a collection of re-released songs.

With "Vera Lynn: National Treasure", Lynn became the oldest living artist to reach the British top 20, the Official Charts Company said.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman)