Members of the band Magic! arrive on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON Canadian band Magic! moved up one place to top the British singles charts on Sunday with their reggae-infused debut track "Rude", the Official Charts Company said.

The single toppled Cheryl Cole's "Crazy Stupid Love" to take the number one spot, boosted by internet streaming which was added to the charts data last month alongside physical sales.

In the albums chart, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran continued his run at number one, topping the bill for a sixth week with "X", while Dolly Parton's "Blue Smoke - The Best Of" remained in second place.

Eric Clapton & Friends were a new entry at number three with "The Breeze", a tribute to late U.S. singer-songwriter J.J. Cale. The album features contributions from a host of musicians including John Mayer, Tom Petty and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler.

