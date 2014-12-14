Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
LONDON English DJ Mark Ronson grabbed the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with his new track "Uptown Funk" featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.
The track was made for Ronson's fourth studio album, "Uptown Special", due to be released next year.
Ronson knocked English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" into second place, while "Do They Know it's Christmas" by Band Aid 30 rose nine places to number three.
In the albums chart, Sheeran had more success, with "X" rising one place to number one, pushing Take That's "III" into sixth place.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
NEW YORK Paul McCartney, who has waited decades to reclaim ownership of hundreds of the Beatles' songs, should wait a little longer rather than continue his U.S. lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the defendant said.