LONDON British electronica trio Years and Years claimed their first number one chart single on Sunday as their song "King" knocked fellow Briton Ellie Goulding off the top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

Years and Years, winners of a British poll of music industry figures to find the most promising artists of 2015, racked up combined online, streaming and physical sales of 101,000 copies, beating Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do".

"Fourfiveseconds" by Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney charted in third place, ahead of "Take Me To Church" by Hozier and "Earned It" by The Weeknd.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds took the number one title in the album charts with "Chasing Yesterday", which became the fastest-selling album of the year with combined sales of 89,000.

Gallagher, formerly a guitarist in Oasis, one of Britain's most successful rock bands, pushed Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" into second place and "X" by Ed Sheeran into third.

