British singer Sam Smith performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LONDON British singer Sam Smith went straight to number one in the UK pop charts on Friday with "Writing's On The Wall", the theme song to the upcoming James Bond film "Spectre", making it the first title track for a 007 movie to be a chart-topper.

The song knocked "What Do You Mean?" by Canada's Justin Beiber from the top spot after three weeks and gave Smith his fifth British number one single, the Official Charts Company said.

R City featuring Adam Levine stayed in third with "Locked Away" with former number one, "Easy Love", by London-based DJ Sigala in fourth.

In the albums chart, electronic duo Disclosure - siblings Howard and Guy Lawrence - notched up their second number one with "Caracal".

Veteran British band New Order recorded their highest album position in 22 years, debuting in second with "Music Complete", with last week's number one "Rattle That Lock" by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour in third.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Hugh Lawson)