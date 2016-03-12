British singer Adele receives her award for British Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, Britain, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Four-piece Lukas Graham set a new record in Britain on Friday by becoming the longest-reigning Number 1 single from a Danish act in UK pop chart history, while Adele returned to the top of the album lists with "25."

"7 Years" had been tied with Whigfield’s "Saturday Night" and Aqua’s "Barbie Girl," before scoring a fifth week at the top, the Official Charts Company said on Friday.

"Lukas Graham may have held onto the Number 1 spot for seven days longer, but they've still got another record to break – Whigfield and Aqua's tracks are both million sellers," the company noted.

7 Years finished more than 20,000 combined chart sales ahead of its nearest rival, and was the week's most streamed track, clocking up 4.52 million listens, it added.

It was also the longest consecutive chart topper since Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars logged six straight weeks starting from December 2014 through January 2015 with "Uptown Funk."

Mike Posner's "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" climbed one place to second while "Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake was down one spot to third.

Adele was back on top of the album charts for the third time as her tour completes four sell-out nights in Manchester and she prepares to begin a week-long residency at London's O2 Arena. The tour goes to Europe and the United States later this year.

Climbing four places to the runner-up position this week was Jess Glynne's "I Cry When I Laugh," while Justin Bieber's album "Purpose" was unchanged at three.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)