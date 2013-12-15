British singer Lily Allen poses as she arrives for the British premiere of Tamara Drew in Leicester Square, central London September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON English singer Lily Allen retained the number one spot in Britain's single charts for a second week running on Sunday, putting her in a strong position to dominate the charts at Christmas.

Allen's version of "Somewhere only we know" - a song originally released in 2004 by British band Keane - features in a major pre-Christmas advertising campaign for the John Lewis department store.

It had previously seized the top spot in November only to lose it a week later before reclaiming it last week.

Accompanied by an animated film about a bear and a hare, Allen's track fought off a late challenge from Leona Lewis whose song "One More Sleep" shot from 34th to number three, the Official Charts Company said.

"Hey Brother", a track by Swedish DJ Avicii, was also a strong climber, going from eighth to number two.

In the albums chart, British singer Robbie Williams pushed One Direction's "Midnight Memories" out of the top slot into second place with his latest album "Swings Both Ways".

Released four weeks ago, Williams' album initially shot to number one only to be knocked off the top slot a week later. It has since sold over 400,000 copies and is on track to be one of this year's biggest sellers.

American singer Beyonce pulled off the biggest surprise of the week, releasing a self-titled digital-only entry without any prior notice on Friday morning.

Selling nearly 68,000 copies in the album's first 48 hours on sale, she took fifth place in the charts.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)