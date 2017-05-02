French aviator crosses Channel in flying car
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
LONDON Cheese-handling skills are not normally a prerequisite for success in sporting competition, but to win the English village of Stilton's most coveted prize, they are essential.
The village - which gave its name to the Stilton variety of English cheese - held its annual cheese rolling competition on Monday, with men's and women's teams competing in a knockout competition for bragging rights and a rather grand title.
"It's fantastic. Got my own trophy. I can say I'm a world champion. Great spirit. It's all just good fun really," Jo, a member of Anna's Girls, the team who took top honours in the women's category, said.
The event is jokingly billed as an ancient tradition. In fact, the competition began in the mid-20th century, when an enterprising pub landlord sought a way to boost business, after the village was bypassed by a major road.
Teams of four contestants roll wooden blocks shaped like rolls of cheese through the streets - the real cheese would be unlikely to survive the competition.
As with many team sports, coordination is vital to success.
"You've got to put your wingmen out to stop it going out and put two in the centre and if your start doing that it's the secret to your success," said Martin Piece, a referee at the event.
SHANGHAI Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.