LONDON Britain's construction output unexpectedly fell in November, seeing its biggest annual drop since May 2013 in the latest sign that the economy may struggle to bounce back strongly from a mid-year slowdown.

Construction output fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in November, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

On an annual basis, output dropped 1.1 percent, versus expectations that it would stagnate in that month. The ONS said bad weather may have weighed on the construction industry which accounts for around 6 percent of gross domestic product.

A steep decline in construction output in the third quarter weighed on economic growth which matched its lowest rate since late 2012 over that period. Construction output fell 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2015.

The ONS said construction output would have to increase by 2.6 percent month-on-month in December to avoid a fall for the fourth quarter as a whole.

Infrastructure posed the biggest drag on the data, falling 4.3 percent in November, its biggest fall since June 2014.

Housebuilding growth slowed to 0.9 percent in November from 1.9 percent the month prior.

Recent surveys have pointed to a strong pick-up in house prices, with the shortage of housing supply expected to keep the market under pressure.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce)

