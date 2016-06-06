LONDON Dressed as fairies, musketeers and zombies, teams of eager competitors in fancy dress battled it out at the annual messy custard pie championships in rural England at the weekend.

The contest, in which participants seek to hit opponents with the pies, saw teams travel from far and wide to take part, including one squad from Japan. In the end, it was "The Custardteers" who were crowned winners.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)